NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 215,465 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000.

FTXO opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

