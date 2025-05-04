NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 0.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

