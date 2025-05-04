NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 392,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE FOR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOR

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.