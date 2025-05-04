NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Insider Transactions at Unusual Machines

In related news, CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $477,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,582.50. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unusual Machines Trading Up 5.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of UMAC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

