NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

