NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $291.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

