NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 209,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $117.98 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

