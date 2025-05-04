NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

