NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

