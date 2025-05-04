NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWKN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

