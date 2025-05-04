OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Head to Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -37.37% -10.69% -10.06% Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Toro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $5.27 billion 0.00 -$1.98 million ($2.64) -0.27 Toro $22.39 million 1.64 $140.64 million $0.49 3.94

Volatility and Risk

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OceanPal has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toro beats OceanPal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

