Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $298,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,318,711 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $555,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 77,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.07. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

