ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect ORIC Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.67 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.