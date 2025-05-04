Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.7 days.
Orlen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF opened at C$16.20 on Friday. Orlen has a 12 month low of C$11.10 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.96.
Orlen Company Profile
