Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after buying an additional 67,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $2,723,698.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,041,752.81. This trade represents a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $97.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

