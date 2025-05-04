Otter Tail (OTTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

