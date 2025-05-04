Otter Tail (OTTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84.
Otter Tail Increases Dividend
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
