PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $5,296,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in PayPal by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

