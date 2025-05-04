PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $19.19 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a PE ratio of 191.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.