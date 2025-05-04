Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.