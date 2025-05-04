Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $41,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,715.95. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 965,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $0.53 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 111.21% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.