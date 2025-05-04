Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX opened at $1.69 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.