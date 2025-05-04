Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

