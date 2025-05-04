Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – May 2nd

Get alerts:

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Polyrizon, Danaher, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and SpringWorks Therapeutics are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize products and technologies based on living organisms or biological processes—most often in areas such as pharmaceuticals, genetic therapies, diagnostics and agricultural biotech. Their performance is heavily influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and scientific breakthroughs, making them more volatile than many other sectors. Investors are attracted by the potential for high returns if a company’s innovations succeed, but they must also be prepared for steep losses if development programs fail. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.01. 2,528,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $426.23. The stock had a trading volume of 905,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,162. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.74. 538,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,197. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Polyrizon (PLRZ)

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

Shares of PLRZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,645,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Polyrizon has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLRZ

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $199.69. 996,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,073. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

See Also