Q3 Earnings Estimate for ExlService Issued By William Blair

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ExlService in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. ExlService has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 126.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 144,103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,461. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

