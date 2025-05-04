Q3 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $571.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ProPetro by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

