Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.41.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
