Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RANI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RANI
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.