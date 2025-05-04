Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RANI

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.