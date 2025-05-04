Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,526,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,370,000 after buying an additional 7,207,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13,393.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,198,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 445,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 255,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.