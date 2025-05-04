Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMB opened at $17.05 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

