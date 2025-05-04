Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 76,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $43.58 on Friday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

