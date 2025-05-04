Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$130.50.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

TIH stock opened at C$110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$107.32 and a 12 month high of C$134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total transaction of C$575,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,504. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

