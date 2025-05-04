Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Rayonier by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

