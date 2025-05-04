Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.72. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($10.45). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

