Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of -2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

