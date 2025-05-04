Reviewing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and TXNM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $13.47 billion 1.85 $1.10 billion $1.88 22.95 TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 2.52 $88.35 million $2.67 20.06

Profitability

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FirstEnergy and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.64% 11.38% 2.93% TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FirstEnergy and TXNM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 9 6 0 2.40 TXNM Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. TXNM Energy has a consensus price target of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than TXNM Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FirstEnergy pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXNM Energy pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

