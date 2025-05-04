Reviewing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.55% 1.06% 0.55% UDR 5.36% 2.65% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $81.24 million 3.69 $3.71 million $0.28 45.39 UDR $1.67 billion 8.68 $89.58 million $0.25 175.18

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and UDR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Postal Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 UDR 1 10 7 0 2.33

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. UDR has a consensus price target of $46.12, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 346.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 688.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

UDR beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.