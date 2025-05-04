Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $7.30 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $457.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

