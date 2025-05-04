Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after buying an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 663,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. This trade represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,682. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

