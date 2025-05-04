Scotiabank Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$140.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on shares of iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

IAG stock opened at C$137.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$84.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total value of C$368,525.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,731,044. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

