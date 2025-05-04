Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

