Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 543,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
