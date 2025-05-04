Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.5 days.

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.64. SES has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.45 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 83.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that SES will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays downgraded SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

