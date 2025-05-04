Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.11) to GBX 3,300 ($43.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.96).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,700.34 ($35.84) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,533.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,795.71. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,352 ($44.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 194.60 ($2.58) EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitbread declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whitbread news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,617.30 ($39,311.52). Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

