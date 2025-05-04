Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $5.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $329,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,572.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

