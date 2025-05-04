Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Orion Group’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ORN opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 303.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orion Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 441,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 106,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

