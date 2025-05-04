Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.17.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

