Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) versus Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) and Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and Skyline Builders Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20 Skyline Builders Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Skyline Builders Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners 2.20% 5.09% 1.12% Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Skyline Builders Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $40.62 billion 0.05 -$37.00 million ($0.49) -45.61 Skyline Builders Group $49.64 million 7.62 N/A N/A N/A

Skyline Builders Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Skyline Builders Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

