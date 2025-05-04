Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) vs. Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Head to Head Contrast

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) and Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Skyline Builders Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.36 $62.47 million $1.06 11.34 Skyline Builders Group $49.64 million 7.62 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Skyline Builders Group.

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ameresco and Skyline Builders Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 1 3 3 1 2.50 Skyline Builders Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ameresco presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Skyline Builders Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 3.18% 5.68% 1.38% Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ameresco beats Skyline Builders Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Skyline Builders Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.