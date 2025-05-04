Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

