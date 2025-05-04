Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sonova to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Sonova Price Performance

About Sonova

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

