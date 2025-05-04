Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $68.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

