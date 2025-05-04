Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $68.69.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SMBC
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Missouri Bancorp
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.